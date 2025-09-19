The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Jimmy Kimmel’s Cancellation and Why We Must Break Up Big Media

Two months ago, the president of the United States gloried in the cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s show and said, “Jimmy Kimmel is next.” Now that’s happened. It’s simply easier for this reign of censorship to take place when you have five major media companies instead of 50. And it speaks to a catastrophic centralization of media—including social media—that invites conformity of thought.

This week on our live show, David Dayen and his Organized Money podcast co-host, writer Matt Stoller, talk about the Kimmel cancellation and the root causes behind it. Every company involved in it is seeking some regulatory approval from the same government that wants to control speech. The bigger problem is a telecommunications regulatory framework that pushes toward consolidation rather than decentralization. Matt talks about his vision for a new Telecommunications Act to replace the 1996 version, to deal with these problems of concentration of power that are facilitating the attack on free speech.

