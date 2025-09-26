The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Crypto Party in Cowboy Country

In August, we sent staff writer Whitney Wimbish to the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in Jackson Hole, where venture capitalist and digital asset moguls from around the country schmoozed with regulators and politicians. They were in party mode, having successfully bent Washington to their will and ready to reap the rewards. And they were in Wyoming because the state was trying to present itself as the one-stop shop for everything crypto.

This week on our live show, David Dayen and Whitney go over her trip to Jackson Hole, which makes up the cover story of our latest print issue. She talks about how the industry promises that crypto can raise the living standards of the poor and middle class, and how Jackson Hole’s hospitality workers aren’t seeing the benefits. Also, David talks about his piece for the latest issue, which is about what we lose when we consolidate the banking industry to such a degree that small businesses now routinely use big banks as their financial services provider.

