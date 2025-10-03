The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Mamdani Before Mamdani

Our John Lewis Writing Fellow Naomi Bethune is from Boston, and this summer she went back home to cover Michelle Wu’s re-election campaign, a contest that she dominated so spectacularly in the primary that she literally has no challenger in the general election. When Zohran Mamdani was asked during his primary race who was the most effective politician in America, he said Michelle Wu.

This week on our live show, Naomi tells David Dayen what makes Wu so popular and effective; how a progressive Asian American broke the mold of what a Boston mayor looks and acts like and attempted to deliver broadly shared prosperity for all.

David and Naomi also talk about an example of planned obsolescence, as Microsoft ends support for Windows 10, leaving hundreds of millions of PC users with a series of unappetizing choices for their computers that may not be able to run an upgraded operating system. And they talk about the government shutdown: how Democrats are having a different conversation in public than in private, and how Republicans are taking unilateral actions they want to take and blaming Democrats for it.

