The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Wherein Sam Seder Apologizes to Chuck Schumer

The government shutdown is at an impasse, with Democrats insistent on using their leverage to prevent a health care crisis and Republicans full of threats and demands. Republican leaders are often not on the same page about what they're up to, and politically Democrats appear to have the upper hand. What the endgame looks like, however, is very uncertain.

This week on our live show, David Dayen is a guest on The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and they go over the politics and policy of the shutdown. (Sam didn't really apologize to Chuck Schumer, though he acknowledged that Democrats have successfully highlighted the looming health care crisis.)

David and Sam also talk about the upcoming situation in Maine, where Graham Platner has galvanized the race against Susan Collins for U.S. Senate but where Schumer insists on bringing in two-term governor Janet Mills, who would turn 79 before entering the Senate as a freshman, as a prized recruit. Finally, they discuss happenings in the world of antitrust, and the corruption scandal that is pressuring the Justice Department.

