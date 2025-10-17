The Prospect Weekly Roundup: The Mamdani Momentum

Will Zohran win? On this edition of the Weekly Roundup, Prospect senior editor Ryan Cooper chats with writing fellow James Baratta about the recent debate in the mayoral election for New York City—whether Zohran Mamdani won the debate, whether he can maintain his lead, and what it all means. Then they discuss the recent attack on a peaceful civilian flotilla by the Israeli military, and why Western nations are so cavalier about the rights of their own citizens. Finally, they discuss Donald Trump’s actions in the context of medieval English history, how he’s like many of the worst monarchs of the past, and how that makes the No Kings protest on Saturday particularly apposite.

