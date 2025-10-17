The Prospect Weekly Roundup: The Mamdani Momentum

On our live show, senior editor Ryan Cooper and writing fellow James Baratta discuss the week in news.

by

Will Zohran win? On this edition of the Weekly Roundup, Prospect senior editor Ryan Cooper chats with writing fellow James Baratta about the recent debate in the mayoral election for New York City—whether Zohran Mamdani won the debate, whether he can maintain his lead, and what it all means. Then they discuss the recent attack on a peaceful civilian flotilla by the Israeli military, and why Western nations are so cavalier about the rights of their own citizens. Finally, they discuss Donald Trump’s actions in the context of medieval English history, how he’s like many of the worst monarchs of the past, and how that makes the No Kings protest on Saturday particularly apposite.

As we cover the regime in Washington and its impact on your life, we’ll be livestreaming every Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to give you the information you need to understand the week in news. Join us by subscribing to our YouTube channel today!

Authoritarian movements thrive on hopelessness. They want you to believe nothing can change, that corruption is inevitable, that truth doesn’t matter, that democracy is already lost. Cynicism is their weapon.

At The American Prospect, we believe hope is the antidote.

Our reporting exposes the forces working to undermine democracy and highlights the ways ordinary people fight back. Independent journalism is one of the strongest defenses against authoritarianism and we need your support to keep it alive. This fall, we set an ambitious fundraising goal so we can expand our capacity to report on ideas, politics, and power at a time when it is needed the most. 

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM