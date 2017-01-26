Our Latest
-
Jan 26, 2017
-
Jan 26, 2017
-
Jan 25, 2017
-
Jan 25, 2017
-
Jan 24, 2017
-
Jan 24, 2017
-
Jan 24, 2017
-
Jan 23, 2017
From the Magazine
-
Winter 2017
Justice at Risk
-
Winter 2017
It's the Misogyny, Stupid
-
Winter 2017
The Democrats in Opposition
-
Winter 2017
Latinos and the Future of American Politics
Must-Reads
-
No, Feminism Isn’t Over -- But It Needs to Change
Jan 4, 2017
-
Civil Rights Déjà Vu, Only Worse
Dec 12, 2016
-
The Stacked Deck
Jan 19, 2017
-
Voter Suppression Works Too Well
Jan 11, 2017
-
Blustering Toward Armageddon
Jan 3, 2017
-
The War on Public Schools
Jan 4, 2017
The Magazine
-
Vol. 28 No. 1Winter 2017
Columns
-
It's the Misogyny, StupidTrump's election threw the long-standing sexism of white America into stark relief.
-
The Audacity of HopeTrump's win was both a perfect storm and the culmination of long term trends. Can American fascism be stopped?
Notebook
-
The Case for ResistanceThere is no common ground to be had with the Trump administration.
-
Mapping the White Working ClassA deep dive into the beliefs and sentiments of the moderates among them
-
Voter Suppression Works Too WellThe Republicans’ quest for a permanent political majority culminated in mammoth voter suppression in 2016. The 2018 midterm election promises both to embolden these efforts and energize resistance.
Culture
-
Class ActWhere Bruce comes from, and how he got here.
-
The Banks Are Even WorseStorefront payday lenders and check-cashers are all that tens ofmillions of Americans have.
-
The Neighborhood Activist as ProphetHow Jane Jacobs took on the planners—and how her legacy is at risk.
-
Hidden in the AlgorithmsA new book argues that data science may serve to reinforce inequality.
Features
-
Who Are We Americans Now?And who will we become under Trump?
-
The Democrats in OppositionThey not only need to resist Trump. They need to build power wherever they can.
-
Latinos and the Future of American PoliticsDefending immigrants and championing progressive economics (that even Rust Belt whites could like) are imperative—and complementary.
-
Trump and the World
Blustering Toward ArmageddonHow Donald Trump will take America to war
-
Trump and the World
The Rise of Populist Nationalism in Europe and the United StatesAuthoritarian democracy is on the march on both sides of the Atlantic. Despite alarming parallels, the U.S. remains better positioned to preserve and rebuild true democracy.
-
Trump and the World
America's Interest in a Global Rule of LawWill Trump destroy the global order that the U.S. has led?
-
Trump and the Constitution
Justice at RiskTrump’s nominee to succeed Scalia will restore a right-wing majority. One additional Trump appointee could undo rights established 50 years ago and more.
-
Trump and the Constitution
Civil Rights Déjà Vu, Only WorseUnder George W. Bush, Republicans set about undermining the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department. Expect a more devastating assault on the division under Trump.
-
Trump and the Economy
The Folly of TrumponomicsIt may produce a short-lived boom. Then, look out.
-
Trump and the Economy
Watch Out for Even More Tax Breaks -- for the RichHow we squander resources through the tax code, and how that could get a lot worse in the age of Trump
-
Trump and the Economy
Dismantling Dodd-FrankCandidate Trump promised to take on Wall Street. As deregulator-in-chief, he will be Wall Street’s best friend.
-
Trump and the Economy
Can Labor Fight Back?Trump and the Republicans plan to roll back worker rights to pre-New Deal levels.
-
Trump and Education
The War on Public SchoolsCharters, vouchers, and disposable teachers are Trump’s targets.
-
Trump and Education
Milwaukee’s Voucher VerdictWhat 26 years of vouchers can teach the private-school choice movement—if only it would listen
-
Portable Benefits for an Insecure WorkplaceWhy Americans need portable benefits, what those benefits should look like, and how those benefits can be created and funded.
-
Unions in the Precarious EconomyHow collective bargaining can help gig and on-demand workers.
-
No front page content has been created yet.