The Democrats in Opposition Harold Meyerson

Latinos and the Future of American Politics Manuel Pastor Defending immigrants and championing progressive economics (that even Rust Belt whites could like) are imperative—and complementary.

Trump and the World Blustering Toward Armageddon Jeremi Suri How Donald Trump will take America to war

Trump and the World The Rise of Populist Nationalism in Europe and the United States John Shattuck Authoritarian democracy is on the march on both sides of the Atlantic. Despite alarming parallels, the U.S. remains better positioned to preserve and rebuild true democracy.

Trump and the World America's Interest in a Global Rule of Law Will Hutton Will Trump destroy the global order that the U.S. has led?

Trump and the Constitution Justice at Risk Erwin Chemerinsky Trump’s nominee to succeed Scalia will restore a right-wing majority. One additional Trump appointee could undo rights established 50 years ago and more.

Trump and the Constitution Civil Rights Déjà Vu, Only Worse Samuel R. Bagenstos Under George W. Bush, Republicans set about undermining the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department. Expect a more devastating assault on the division under Trump.

Trump and the Economy The Folly of Trumponomics Simon Johnson It may produce a short-lived boom. Then, look out.

Trump and the Economy Watch Out for Even More Tax Breaks -- for the Rich Jared Bernstein & Ben Spielberg How we squander resources through the tax code, and how that could get a lot worse in the age of Trump

Trump and the Economy Dismantling Dodd-Frank David Dayen Candidate Trump promised to take on Wall Street. As deregulator-in-chief, he will be Wall Street’s best friend.

Trump and the Economy Can Labor Fight Back? Justin Miller Trump and the Republicans plan to roll back worker rights to pre-New Deal levels.

Trump and Education Milwaukee's Voucher Verdict Erin Richards What 26 years of vouchers can teach the private-school choice movement—if only it would listen.

Portable Benefits for an Insecure Workplace Nick Hanauer, David Rolf Why Americans need portable benefits, what those benefits should look like, and how those benefits can be created and funded.