    • Class Act

      Alessandro Portelli

      Where Bruce comes from, and how he got here. 

    • The Banks Are Even Worse

      Rena Steinzor

      Storefront payday lenders and check-cashers are all that tens ofmillions of Americans have. 

    • The Neighborhood Activist as Prophet

      Catherine Tumber

      How Jane Jacobs took on the planners—and how her legacy is at risk. 

    • Hidden in the Algorithms

      Arthur Goldhammer

      A new book argues that data science may serve to reinforce inequality. 

    Features

    • Who Are We Americans Now?

      Paul Starr

      And who will we become under Trump?

    • The Democrats in Opposition

      Harold Meyerson

    • Latinos and the Future of American Politics

      Manuel Pastor

      Defending immigrants and championing progressive economics (that even Rust Belt whites could like) are imperative—and complementary.
    • Trump and the World

      Blustering Toward Armageddon

      Jeremi Suri

      How Donald Trump will take America to war
    • Trump and the World

      The Rise of Populist Nationalism in Europe and the United States

      John Shattuck

      Authoritarian democracy is on the march on both sides of the Atlantic. Despite alarming parallels, the U.S. remains better positioned to preserve and rebuild true democracy.
    • Trump and the World

      America's Interest in a Global Rule of Law

      Will Hutton

      Will Trump destroy the global order that the U.S. has led? 
    • Trump and the Constitution

      Justice at Risk

      Erwin Chemerinsky

      Trump’s nominee to succeed Scalia will restore a right-wing majority. One additional Trump appointee could undo rights established 50 years ago and more.
    • Trump and the Constitution

      Civil Rights Déjà Vu, Only Worse

      Samuel R. Bagenstos

      Under George W. Bush, Republicans set about undermining the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department. Expect a more devastating assault on the division under Trump.
    • Trump and the Economy

      The Folly of Trumponomics

      Simon Johnson

      It may produce a short-lived boom. Then, look out.
    • Trump and the Economy

      Watch Out for Even More Tax Breaks -- for the Rich

      Jared Bernstein & Ben Spielberg

      How we squander resources through the tax code, and how that could get a lot worse in the age of Trump
    • Trump and the Economy

      Dismantling Dodd-Frank

      David Dayen

      Candidate Trump promised to take on Wall Street. As deregulator-in-chief, he will be Wall Street’s best friend.
    • Trump and the Economy

      Can Labor Fight Back?

      Justin Miller

      Trump and the Republicans plan to roll back worker rights to pre-New Deal levels.
    • Trump and Education

      The War on Public Schools

      Rachel M. Cohen

      Charters, vouchers, and disposable teachers loom on Trump’s horizon. 
    • Trump and Education

      Milwaukee's Voucher Verdict

      Erin Richards

      What 26 years of vouchers can teach the private-school choice movement—if only it would listen. 

    • Portable Benefits for an Insecure Workplace

      Nick Hanauer, David Rolf

      Why Americans need portable benefits, what those benefits should look like, and how those benefits can be created and funded.

    • Unions in the Precarious Economy

      Katherine V.W. Stone

      How collective bargaining can help gig and on-demand workers. 

