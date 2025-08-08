UnitedHealth Merger Approval Again Shows Lobbyist Power

× Expand Jaque Silva/SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP

As I’ve been reporting, what was a promising start to antitrust enforcement in the second Trump administration has now become a pay-to-play operation where influential MAGA lobbyists paid millions by large corporations use their clout with the president and Attorney General Pam Bondi to overrule the enforcers and push through mergers. As a result, cases prosecuted but unresolved in the Biden years are under threat.

Yesterday, another leftover Biden case was settled, which will allow the colossal UnitedHealth Group monopoly to swallow Amedisys, the second-largest provider of home health care in the nation, after already purchasing the third-largest provider in 2023. At a time when even investors are begging off UnitedHealth’s consolidated business model, the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division saw no problem with the insurance giant eating a top player in one of the fastest-growing sectors in health care.

According to the Antitrust Division’s press release on this, competition is preserved because UnitedHealth will be forced to divest 164 of its home health and hospice locations in 19 states. Reading the settlement documents, you find that the primary buyers for these divestitures are BrightSpring and Pennant. BrightSpring is owned by the private equity firm KKR, which was literally sued by the same Antitrust Division in January for failing to notify about mergers with standard filings. BrightSpring itself has faced allegations of poor quality of care for years. Pennant’s parent company had to settle with DOJ over discrimination violations. So KKR and Pennant are being rewarded for their allegedly illegal conduct. (Incidentally, UnitedHealth tried to divest to BrightSpring and Pennant during the Biden years, but Biden’s enforcers said no.)

Divestitures like this are precisely what former Antitrust Division chief Jonathan Kanter demonstrated don’t work, with analysis that more than one-third of these kinds of remedies fail to restore competition. That makes sense: It takes a lot of effort to build or bolster a new competitor when simply rejecting the merger would have a far less disruptive effect.

There’s more. In the course of the investigation and lawsuit, DOJ uncovered that Amedisys lied about providing “true, correct, and complete” responses in the premerger filings, which are mandated under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act. This is essentially what the department is suing KKR over. So to resolve that claim, Amedisys must pay the whopping amount of … $1.1 million. This is a $3.3 billion transaction.

So why would the Justice Department let UnitedHealth make this purchase with such meager conditions? Maybe it’s because one of UnitedHealth’s many lobbyists is Ballard Partners, which is the closest lobby shop to the Trump White House and the former employer of Attorney General Pam Bondi.

It’s just another data point in the perversion of antitrust under Trump into a lobbyist bidding war. MAGA influencer Mike Davis is, according to The Wall Street Journal, now working for Live Nation/Ticketmaster, after successfully getting Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s merger with Juniper Networks through. That settlement included a secret side deal for U.S. jobs that was not reported in mandated disclosures under the Tunney Act. The judge in that case could use that information to expose the entire seedy pay-to-play side of these deals.

That could also be the case for UnitedHealth-Amedisys. The forced divestitures made this a settlement rather than a dismissal of the case, meaning that Judge James Bredar, an Obama appointee, could hold an evidentiary hearing, question witnesses, and seek documents to determine what role, if any, Ballard Partners or other lobbyists played in getting the deal done. The Tunney Act was literally created to prevent outside interference to enforcing the antitrust laws. This obviously planted story at Breitbart about how Trump’s antitrust enforcers are merely “focused on predatory monopolies and Big Tech” is ridiculous; where does a monopolist like UnitedHealth, with its enormous power over people’s medical care, get slotted in, then?

Democrats in Congress are already raising opposition to the settlement for raising prices and reducing access for patients and suppressing wages, while also greenlighting the political favor-trading that antitrust has sunk into. It seems that if you’re a company and can pony up the money, you can get whatever regulatory treatment you wish. Bribery has gone in a few short months from a prohibited activity to the coin of the realm in Trump’s America.