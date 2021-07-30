Making America Great Again, Done Right

× Expand Patrick Semansky/AP Photo Then-candidate Biden speaks at a campaign event in Warren, Michigan, September 11, 2020.

A 1930s law, the Buy American Act, requires products purchased by the government with taxpayer dollars to be made in America. Seems only fair. But thanks to waivers granted by recent administrations as part of trade deals, the act has become more loophole than law.

Once again, Biden is demonstrating the power of executive action. On Wednesday, he issued an order defining what counts as made in America for purposes of the act as 75 percent, up from its current 55 percent.

More importantly, the president’s Made in America office has been engaging in a comprehensive review of the waivers, setting in motion much stricter standards. This is all part of Biden’s welcome reversal of the corporate “free-trade” dogma that has crippled U.S. industry and set the table for Donald Trump’s faux nationalism.

Trump supplied the rhetoric of making America great again, but strip out the racist jingoism and there was little other than tariffs in the way of practical policy. Biden is actually making constructive changes.

The government buys about $600 billion worth of goods and services every year. Why shouldn’t most of the physical goods be made in America?

Even more important than the latest order is a comprehensive 250-page report issued by the White House in June on what it would take to recapture supply chains essential to America’s economic security.

This is really a blueprint for a comprehensive industrial policy, which is no longer the phrase that dares not speak its name.

What a pleasure to see a president who goes beyond rhetoric and not only defies the free-market orthodoxy but constructs systematic policies to bring back technology, jobs, and an economy that serves Main Street, not Wall Street.