Republicans Opt to Make Education an Upper-Class Privilege

Debt Collective student loan borrowers lead chants in protest outside the Department of Education, December 4, 2024, in Washington.

Republicans on the House Education and Workforce Committee advanced their contribution to the giant tax cut and safety net reduction package yesterday, taking aim at nothing less than America’s future. The student loan provisions in the package would give high school graduates without family wealth two choices: don’t attend college, or find a private and likely high-cost loan so they can afford the education they are repeatedly told they need to compete in the 21st-century economy.

Federal student loans, as envisioned in the bill, would be an expensive, punitive, and downright dangerous financial vehicle. In perhaps the most shocking provision, victims of fraud by their colleges would still have to pay the loans issued to attend them. Other changes would make it easier for fraudulent colleges to re-enter higher education, after being drummed out by regulators in the recent past.

The Republican plan “reveals a betrayal of the promise Lyndon Johnson made when he signed the Higher Education Act in 1965,” said Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA), ranking Democrat on the House Education and Workforce Committee. “Most of the provisions targeted toward reducing federal student aid exacerbate the college affordability crisis by limiting the students’ access to Pell grants and federal loans.”

The changes would reduce federal spending on student loans by up to $330 billion over a decade, thus creating headroom for tax cuts that will primarily benefit the wealthy. While Republicans on the committee claim that they are trying to rein in an unaccountable higher-education industry that has quintupled the real cost of college since 1970—a cost bloat they attribute to the availability of federal student loans—the pipeline from stingier financial aid to tax cuts is clear.

Several student loan programs would be eliminated, including PLUS loans for graduate students and parents of borrowers. All subsidized loans to undergraduates would be terminated, which means that interest will start to accrue as soon as students begin college, before borrowers even start to pay the loans back. Borrowers would also have a lifetime cap on available loan amounts of $50,000 for undergraduates, $100,000 for graduate students, and $150,000 for students in professional programs like medicine or law.

A $50,000 cap wouldn’t cover two years at many public colleges, let alone an entire course of study. Republicans claim they’re aligning with the median cost of college, definitionally meaning half of all students would be negatively impacted. (They further argue that most students don’t borrow the full amount available for an education program, so far fewer would be affected.)

There would be really only two repayment programs: a standard plan with a fixed interest rate (currently at 6.3 percent), and a variable, “income-based” plan. The standard plan would last between 10 and 25 years, depending on the amount borrowed, and seek to repay everything with interest during that time period. That could make the balances impossibly high, with almost no escape given how student loans are mostly not dischargeable in bankruptcy. The government has just resumed collections on student loans, meaning that tax refunds, Social Security payments, and even wages can be garnished to pay the balance due.

Students who through no fault of their own are personally injured, abused, or defrauded by their schools would have to suck it up and keep paying.

The income-based plan, known as the Repayment Assistance Plan, only extinguishes outstanding balances after 30 years. It is derived from adjusted gross income (AGI), and has a strange step-up schedule. Someone making between $10,000 and $20,000 a year would pay 1 percent of AGI in loan repayments, but at $20,000 that jumps to 2 percent, at $30,000 to 3 percent, and so on, until someone earning over $100,000 is paying 10 percent of their AGI on repaying their loans.

That creates large cliffs: Anyone making $80,000 a year would pay $7,200 of that in student loan repayments, but if you make a dollar more, that jumps to $8,100. The reality for most borrowers is that income-based repayment would no longer help them relative to the fixed loan schedule, especially because it extends out over 30 years, accruing more interest. By contrast, President Biden’s income-based repayment program would have significantly reduced these costs, particularly on those earning less after college.

The Student Borrower Protection Center analyzed these plans and concluded that the average single borrower with a college degree and a job at the median income for college graduates (roughly $80,000/year) would pay nearly $3,000 per year more today than under the lowest-cost option put in by Biden. If that borrower were part of a family of four, the additional payment would expand to $4,786.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which lets people working in public service careers forgive loans after ten years of payments, would continue, but to be eligible, borrowers would have to enroll in the Repayment Assistance Plan, and therefore pay more in that period. Time spent in medical residencies would no longer be considered qualifying service for PSLF, weakening the ability of community health centers to attract staff and for communities to deal with primary care shortages.

Pell grants, which even Republicans rhetorically describe as a “cornerstone” program for low-income people to afford college, would also be cut in stealth fashion. Only “full-time” students would now be eligible for Pell grants, defined as 30 hours of coursework each academic year. This would disqualify millions of Pell grant beneficiaries who work part-time to afford college costs. There are some expansions of Pell grants for workforce training and a backfill to address a funding shortfall, but on-need Pell grants would be cut, because of how many beneficiaries would have to drop out.

But perhaps the most egregious section of the Republican bill cancels a host of regulations that the Education Department currently uses to assist borrowers and protect them from predatory actors. Borrowers who contract a total, permanent disability would no longer be able to have their loan forgiven. Borrowers whose schools abruptly close in the middle of the school year without transferable credits to other colleges would have to keep paying. And the “Borrower Defense to Repayment” provision that allows victims of fraudulent colleges to get their loans discharged would also be repealed. So students who through no fault of their own are personally injured, abused, or defrauded by their schools would have to suck it up and keep paying.

Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) attempted to change the closed school discharge part of this with an amendment that would restore this provision. “Students attending schools that abruptly closed are not forced to pay back loans that should never have been issued in the first place,” McBath said. But Rep. Bob Onder (R-MO) offered a cryptic rebuttal, claiming that “students should not be penalized” but claiming that the current regulations “come at great budgetary cost for the taxpayer.” While he praised the first Trump administration’s “commonsense” changes to the regulation, the current Republican bill would just remove it entirely, giving students no recourse if their school closed other than just paying the loan debt.

On top of this, two rules that helped to keep predatory for-profit colleges out of the market would also be repealed. The gainful employment rule forces college programs to prove that graduates can get employed in their field of study and earn enough to pay off the debt. The 90/10 rule forces colleges to derive at least 10 percent of their revenue from something other than federal financial aid. (The GI Bill is not considered federal financial aid, which is why for-profit colleges often target veterans.)

Removing these rules makes it more likely that low-quality for-profit programs will ramp up again to enroll students. And eliminating the anti-fraud and closed school provisions means that those students would not be protected from being given worthless diplomas from fly-by-night operators. Moreover, federal student loans under the Republican bill would cost too much, wouldn’t stretch to cover the actual cost of college, and when interacting with the other provisions would be debt traps in waiting, subject to mandatory payment for essentially no personal benefit.

Democrats on the Education and Workforce Committee stressed that students in middle-class families would have to forgo college rather than subject themselves to the inadequate assistance in this bill, being thereby denied skills and advancement. “This bill is a dream-killer,” said Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR). “Unless you’re rich, you’re going to struggle to further your education.” The only recourse would be the private markets. “Students would be forced to turn to predatory lenders looking to profit off the desire to get an education,” said Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT).

Nevertheless, all Democratic amendments were turned back by the Republican majority, who are dead set on finding savings for tax cuts and taking it out on students seeking to better themselves. The future of the overall bill is still pretty uncertain, given the tensions between Republican hard-liner demands for spending reductions and the unpopularity of Medicaid cuts. But if something does pass, student loans are pretty likely to take a huge hit.

That dooms a generation to growing up without any affordable educational options that will actually help them through life. And in a rarity for public policy, these crime victims will have to pay expenses associated with the crime committed against them.