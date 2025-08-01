A Turning Point for Gaza?

×

Today we’ve got Layla Al-Sheik on to discuss recent events in Gaza, where an onrushing famine has suddenly become widely acknowledged, even among parts of the Israeli far right. Is it because reality finally broke through, or Europe getting fed up—or perhaps an Ezra Klein column? And is there a chance to save Gazans and get a permanent peace settlement?

