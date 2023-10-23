The War on Gaza II

×

This time the hosts continue the Gaza discussion with writer and organizer Layla Al-Sheikh. Subscribe to listen to the whole thing.

Check out Layla’s article in Dissent and Jacobin, and you can find the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund here.

Left Anchor is co-hosted by Ryan Cooper, the Prospect’s managing editor, and Alexi the Greek. You can subscribe to, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, and receive bonus content by supporting the podcast on Patreon, or by joining the Prospect as a Power level member.