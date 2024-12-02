What Is the Democratic Party?

This article appears in the December 2024 issue of The American Prospect magazine. Subscribe here.

The statistic that best defines our politics over the past 20 years is this: Nine of the past ten national elections have resulted in a change in power in at least one chamber of Congress or the White House. (The sole outlier is 2012.) Several of those elections were considered at the time to be realignments that would lead to a sustained majority for one of the major parties.

After Republicans defeated John Kerry in 2004 and snatched five Senate seats across the South, commentators believed social issues like gay marriage would set an unwinnable trap for Democrats. Hugh Hewitt wrote a book called Painting the Map Red , imagining a permanent conservative majority. Democrats then took the House and Senate in the 2006 midterms. When Barack Obama crushed John McCain in post–financial crisis 2008, Democratic pundits decided they had an enduring majority. The Tea Party thrashed them in 2010. The conventional wisdom was that Obama was toast; he won in 2012. Donald Trump’s 2016 victory signaled a changed electorate, until Democrats won the House in 2018 and the presidency in 2020, only to lose both in 2022 and 2024.

In fact, only two other times in American history have there been as many as three consecutive one-term presidencies, like we’ve just witnessed with the Trump/Biden/Trump sequence: the intense pre–Civil War period from 1836 to 1860, and the post-Reconstruction Gilded Age from 1876 to 1896. Both of those eras felt the reverberations of slavery, racial strife, and disunion, with multiple national depressions (“panics,” in 19th-century parlance) thrown in.

What accounts for today’s political ping-pong match? In my February feature about American democracy, I put it this way: “Voters keep electing a new party to fulfill promises that are blocked by the structure of the political system.” Whether due to constitutional gridlock or the paucity of ambition in our politics, voters are in a state of perpetual anger, ready to throw the bums out, throw out the bums who replaced those bums, and eject those new bums, too.

Amid despair and recriminations on the left and unprecedented multiracial support on the right, many are talking yet again about a realignment. But the real paradigm shift will only come when one political party actually responds to the public’s needs.

MAGA has its own strategy to do that: mass deportation, tax cuts and deregulation to satiate business, and a neo-19th-century reprisal of high tariffs. Project 2025 shows that Trump and his allies have prioritized removing structural impediments to this agenda, skirting constitutional hurdles, firing disloyal bureaucrats. But Trump’s erratic record as president did not produce firm support. Even in this “realigning” election, four Republican Senate candidates running in states Trump carried lost, and the House barely budged. As president, Trump only has a short window to earn public trust, which has proven elusive for two decades.

The much more mysterious question is this: Who leads the Democratic Party, and what do they offer America?

ONE BAD OUTCOME OF THE ELECTION that could paradoxically prove useful for Democrats’ future is the uniformity of the swing away from Kamala Harris. Practically no section of the country, no demographic subgroup, nothing was spared; she lost vote share relative to Joe Biden in 2020 in all but two states. This actually keeps Democrats, or at least it should, from playing their favorite parlor game: slicing and dicing the exit polls and county-level data until they find somebody to blame.

This November’s failure has a thousand fathers. The demonstrated tendency of voters globally to reject incumbents who presided over post-pandemic inflation, regardless of the incumbent party’s ideology or the state of inflation at the time of the election, created a powerful undertow that nobody, least of all Harris, could combat. A simple model of Biden’s disapproval rating, plotted on a graph , would predict a three-point popular-vote loss; Harris lost by less than two.

But a legion of other inadequacies stand out. Harris replacing Joe Biden at the last minute put her at a severe disadvantage, without the familiarity and trust of voters, and the command of her own ideas that get honed through an extended primary schedule. Harris’s shambolic 2019 bid for the White House produced numerous agenda items from the cultural left that Republicans made sure would haunt her attempt to run a conservative, pro-business, pro-military, tough-on-the-border campaign in 2024. Even during this campaign, whatever economic populist vision she placed into her paid media (there was close to $1 billion in ads on pocketbook issues) would be contradicted by top surrogate Mark Cuban in earned media.

The takeaway from these endless contradictions is that Harris had no core, just a bundle of positions that fluttered with the political moment. When pressed, she couldn’t come up with a single thing she would do differently than Joe Biden, amid an electorate demanding something, anything different than Joe Biden.

Some commentators have decided that Democratic losses amid a strong economy and powerful association with unions, both tangible and symbolic, means that the mother’s milk of politics, economic policies that improve people’s lives, no longer matters. Biden did have many successes in his presidency, which if they hold (a big if), will propel the country toward a better future. But these commentators should look closer at the lived experience of Americans today.

Though unionization rules improved under Biden, a lack of consistent organizing across the labor movement meant that union density continued to shrink; more than 90 percent of the working class is not organized . Biden’s industrial reshoring led to a manufacturing construction boom, but that is not the same as permanent manufacturing jobs anchoring a community. Millions of families benefited from full-employment policies; but many more millions are affected by inflation, which hits everyone.

For half of Biden’s presidency, wages did not outpace inflation. That reversed itself, but Americans see wage increases as the result of their own talent and inflation increases as a government failing. The primary channel to tame inflation, Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, increased the cost of borrowing, making big purchases like mortgages and car loans more expensive. The cost of living in 2024 was simply higher than in 2020 across the board.

The pandemic’s pop-up safety net, with enhanced unemployment benefits and expansion of the Medicaid rolls and rental assistance and increased food stamp benefits and paid leave and child care programs, all ran out under Biden . Student loan payments were reinstated under Biden after being paused for three years. The administration and the Democratic Congress passed a groundbreaking monthly advance Child Tax Credit; it ran for exactly six months, without any connection to Biden or the Democrats who pushed it through (the direct deposits contained the indecipherable code “IRS TREAS 310”). Recipients associated the temporary relief with all the other temporary relief that vanished during Biden’s presidency.

The behind-closed-doors process of who created these pandemic welfare programs in Washington and who was responsible for them going away (hello, Joe Manchin) was never articulated. All a young mother of two knew is that she got help when the virus appeared, and then it all disappeared precisely when everything got more expensive, while billions were sent abroad to finance disastrous wars and rampant slaughter. Anyone who says that voters punched a great economy in the face ignores these realities.

THERE’S ANOTHER ASPECT TO THIS that’s harder to confront. The cover-up of Biden’s obvious mental decline until the whole world witnessed it at the June debate made Democrats look like a party full of liars trying to trick the American people. And here is where we get to one of the bigger problems with the Democratic Party today: its tendency toward conflict aversion.

For three and a half years, nobody wanted to say Biden couldn’t hack it, or even interrogate the evidence. Even after the debate, some progressive politicians attempted a strange play to back Biden in exchange for some platform positions. Status within the party was prized over telling the public the truth.

Establishment Democratic politicians constantly lament the loss of a Republican Party they could work with. They make a fetish of bipartisanship, of adopting positions that “even Republicans” support. Harris appeared most at home when promising Republican representation in her cabinet, even as she called her Republican opponent a threat to everything we hold dear. There is an important role for compromise in American politics, but when compromise becomes a candidate’s virtue and calling card, voters wonder what underlies it, if anything.

Democrats have an unwieldy coalition of progressives and moderates, consumer advocates and Wall Street bankers, environmentalists and labor organizers, muscular foreign-policy promoters and pacifists, people who want the party to be about tax fairness and health care and abortion and democracy and any of about a hundred other silos. Little stitches together these priorities, outside of being a jumble of words on a page.

In the end, the sum of all these discrete and disparate passions is a passionless party, one that relies on focus-group testing to set priorities rather than any animating set of principles. Democrats prefer to diagnose voters, rather than take care of their concerns. And there’s no leader currently available to mold this mass into anything coherent. In that void, the other side fills in the blanks, and the public, absent any other information or clear definition, tends to believe them.

Nobody should overreact to a single election. As I said at the top, historical trends strongly suggest Democrats will regain the House in 2026, because Republicans’ own internal contradictions, proclivities to corruption, and inability to govern will rapidly reveal themselves. That’s a tantalizing prospect, but also one that indulges Democratic conflict aversion. It lets them muddle through until the next election. Until people are satisfied that their concerns are heard in Washington, we’re just going to keep lunging from one broken party to the other.

Here it’s worth thinking about the two actual realignments in American politics in the last century: Franklin Roosevelt in 1932 and Ronald Reagan in 1980. Nobody would confuse the two, although Reagan was an FDR Democrat when he joined the Screen Actors Guild, a union he would eventually lead.

Roosevelt defined government as an interventionist force to limit the economy’s excesses and protect the vulnerable; Reagan redefined government as an inefficient yoke on the backs of the people. But the two realigners shared an ability to convince voters that they believed in something. Trump has a vision, however wrongheaded it is, and however lacking it may prove once put in contact with reality. The Democratic vision, however, is more distant, more ephemeral, too constructed in a lab to be seen as authentic.

I recognize, as good politicians who don’t want the responsibility for making progress themselves sometimes say, that movements for change typically happen from the bottom up. But someone at the top has to acknowledge that outcry, and work to satisfy it. Two decades of voter behavior suggests that they wonder whether anyone is actually listening. Who will fashion an answer for them?