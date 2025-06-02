Senate Irresistible Forces Meet Immovable Objects

× Expand Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) talks with reporters in the U.S. Capitol after the House passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, May 22, 2025.

Welcome to the inaugural edition of “Trump’s Beautiful Disaster,” our pop-up newsletter covering what has improbably been labeled the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (really, “Bill Act”), agenda-spanning legislation that would radically overhaul the tax code, the social safety net, and the relationship of Americans to their government. Between now and the final outcome of the bill—either its passage or its demise—the Prospect will bring you up-to-the-minute coverage on what’s included in the legislation, why it matters for you, and whether it can navigate the House and Senate successfully.

Eye on the Senate

We come to our story in the middle. The House has passed OBBBA (let’s just go with that as a shorthand) and the action has shifted to the Senate. After the Memorial Day break, this is the first week that the Senate has had an opportunity to look at the legislation.

Normally, with a bill of this magnitude, that would trigger committee work and markup hearings and a drawn-out process. But there are literally only 13 legislative days between now and the July 4 “deadline” for final passage. So having Senate Republicans actually doing their jobs as lawmakers isn’t in the cards. There are indications that the Senate will not engage in any committee work on the most potentially impactful legislation of the past few decades.

That doesn’t mean that the Senate will simply rubber-stamp the House’s product, even if that’s what Trump’s base wants. Basic pride dictates that senators justify their existence in some way. And since their initial messaging rollout of “Aren’t we all going to die someday, really” isn’t panning out, the senators might want to actually make the bill a bit more palatable to non-necrophiles.

Alas, what seems to be the actual direction among the loudest Senate Republican dissenters is that the bill doesn’t cut spending enough. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who’s usually on an island when it comes to fiscal policy, is a known problem that doesn’t threaten the bill. But Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) seems to actually mean business, and with Rick Scott (R-FL) and Mike Lee (R-UT) at his back, the deficit hawks have the numbers to stop the legislation short of a majority. And there are House Freedom Caucus hard-liners who are backing the Senate hawks up, to say nothing of former special government employee Elon Musk.

What’s going to appease this faction? With its massive tax cuts not offset by its massive spending cuts, OBBBA costs anywhere between $2.5 trillion and $3.1 trillion over the next decade, and probably a little more after last-minute negotiations in the House led to more tax giveaways. The claim from the Senate is that the extension of the Trump tax cuts, which comes to about $3.8 trillion, doesn’t count, because that just extends current policy into the future. This is how a bill with trillions in red ink is being sold as an overall spending cut.

Sen. Johnson seems to agree with the current policy baseline canard. It sounds like he sees this bill as a vehicle to reduce the structural revenue gap, the long-term difference between spending and taxes. To get to the “pre-pandemic baseline,” he would require $6 trillion in additional cuts. But Johnson’s problem is that the quieter critics in the Senate are mostly pushing from the other direction, toward softening the large spending cuts in the bill. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and others want to roll back some of the Medicaid cuts, which they note go beyond attacking “waste, fraud and abuse.” Others want to preserve Inflation Reduction Act tax credits for energy producers, particularly in their states. The Energy Four—Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Thom Tillis (R-NC), John Curtis (R-UT), and Jerry Moran (R-KS)—have numbers to rival the fiscal hawks. And there are others who have criticized the IRA cuts, which were made deeper at the end of the House process. So there’s not a lot of give here.

Because the Senate already passed a no-tax-on-tips policy as a stand-alone item, they could probably pull that from the bill. But that only saves them $40 billion over a decade. A bigger potential windfall stems from the fact that there are no SALTers—defenders of changing the cap on the state and local tax deduction, which would benefit high-income constituents in high-tax states—in the Senate Republican caucus. (In the Senate, those states are all represented by Democrats.) If there’s a standoff between the hawks and the doves, and they need more money to balance out the bill, they can always raid SALT by tightening up that cap. The late-in-the-game increase of the cap from $30,000 to $40,000 cost about $100 billion according to federal estimates; you could see the Senate pushing that right back. But that would complicate passage in the House, where some Republicans represent districts with constituents who’ll benefit from a high cap.

A further headache is what the Senate parliamentarian will rule out of order in the budget reconciliation process. Smaller measures, like a bizarre attempt to prevent courts from enforcing contempt citations, barring state-based regulation of artificial intelligence (more on that below), defunding Planned Parenthood, streamlining energy permitting, and removing gun silencers from regulatory oversight, could face the parliamentarian’s knife. But the current policy baseline would be the big one, because if the parliamentarian determines that scoring method (in which extending trillion-dollar tax cuts doesn’t affect the deficit) ineligible, suddenly the Senate bill would have a giant $3 trillion hole, only exacerbating the fiscal hawk divide.

Of course, the Senate’s recent ignoring of the parliamentarian in a Congressional Review Act deliberation could have been a test run for ignoring her in OBBBA. And all the squawking now about red lines and demands in the Senate mirrors what we saw in the House until everyone locked arms and passed the bill. At the end of the day, taking money from the poor to give tax cuts to the rich, sadly, isn’t that heavy a lift for modern Republicans. It’s been at the core of the conservative project for decades. And we shouldn’t be surprised if the details fade away and they just take the leap by passing it.

Artificial Deregulation

We have a couple of stories at prospect.org today looking at one particular provision in OBBBA mentioned above: the ten-year ban on state regulations on artificial intelligence. This would have wide-reaching implications for virtually anything in the economy that uses machine learning or an algorithm. Therefore there has been a great hunt for which lobbyists managed to get this into the bill; the real estate price-setting firm RealPage is now under scrutiny for this.

Staff writer Whitney Wimbish looks at how autonomous vehicle regulation would really be shut down nationwide by this provision, since there are no federal restrictions on self-driving cars. And contributor Dan Boguslaw looks at a separate bipartisan bill led by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) that would represent something of a final possibility to rein in AI if this OBBBA provision passes. The Grassley bill would allow whistleblowers working on AI to come forward with greater protections.

Other Big Beautiful Thoughts

