Trump May Yet Save the Democrats

× Expand Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP Former President Donald Trump throws hats into the crowd prior to speaking at a rally, January 29, 2022, in Conroe, Texas.

I keep writing that the Democrats’ not-so-secret weapon for 2022 will be Donald Trump—and the man keeps proving me right. As more and more details emerge about the January 6th coup attempt, thanks to the superb work of the House Select Committee, public opinion will keep turning against what was a flagrant attempt to violently overthrow a democratically elected president and install a dictator. (A special shout-out to the superb work of Rep. Jamie Raskin.)

Trump’s role in this, as instigator and grand strategist, has become increasingly clear. But rather than relying on his trademark use of the disingenuous dog whistle, Trump has just further identified himself with the insurrectionists, this time by suggesting that he could pardon them if he is elected president in 2024.

“If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly,” Trump said at a Texas rally. “And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons. Because they are being treated so unfairly.”

A presidential pardon for Trump’s thugs who face criminal charges for a failed coup! Republican House and Senate candidates for 2022 need this like they need herpes.

Nearly all sitting Republicans voted against impeaching Trump for his role in the January 6 coup, and nearly all refused to cooperate with the Select Committee. Mostly, they just want this to go away.

But thanks to the Select Committee on one flank, aided by Trump on the other, the coup will become more and more headline news. No polls are out yet on public support for Trump’s pardon offer, but I will eat my shirt if voters don’t oppose it by at least 2-to-1.

What exactly will Republicans say when their Democratic opponents keep raising all this in the fall campaign? Will they go down to defeat defending Trump? One certainly hopes so. And we can count on Trump to keep providing more such ammunition.

