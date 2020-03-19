Watch: Concentrated Power and Coronavirus

The Prospect and American Economic Liberties Project host a conversation with Rep. Mark Pocan

by

On March 17, the Prospect and the American Economic Liberties Project held a virtual event on the coronavirus and the global supply chain structure. In addition to causing a sudden stop in economic demand and the serious threat to the health of millions, the crisis has exposed cracks in how we make and distribute medicine and other key goods. We have centralized supply in corners of the globe, in particular China; we are dependent on Chinese production for everything from batteries to active pharmaceutical ingredients, from parts for advanced drones and missiles to bibles. The shutdown of production and trade as a result of the coronavirus crisis reveals a critical dependency that makes our system of commerce fragile and prone to shocks.

Prospect executive editor David Dayen moderated an hourlong discussion on this topic, featuring: Congressman Mark Pocan (D-WI); American Economic Liberties Project executive director Sarah Miller and senior fellow Lucas Kunce; and Rush Doshi, director of the China Strategy Initiative at the Brookings Institution.

The video is below.

We can't do this without your support!

The American Prospect strives to be a champion for informed discussion on progressive public policy. Our brand of independent, fact-checked reporting does not come cheap.

When you support the Prospect, your dollars go directly to our mission to cover concentrated corporate power, the financial industry, the labor movement, immigration, infrastructure, foreign policy, the disaster of neoliberalism, the climate crisis, and so much more. If it matters in progressive politics, the Prospect is — and will be — on top of it. But only with your help.

Click here to choose your plan today!
THANK YOU!