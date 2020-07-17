When I began feeling overwhelmed by the number of cases at the beginning of this pandemic, I thought it would be valuable to highlight some of the lives and faces of those we were losing. And perhaps linger for an extra moment and appreciate how profound is this loss. Pretty soon it became a daily practice, and as we came to understand the number of lives lost to police violence, I decided to include those faces as well. The title “The Greater Quiet” conveys the idea of going to the silences, finding the faces and voices that are overlooked and underreported in the rush of daily news.

Visit Instagram for more of Steve Brodner’s “The Greater Quiet” series.