Not Even a Superhero Could Fix Global Supply Chains

This article appears in The American Prospect magazine's February 2022 special issue, "How We Broke the Supply Chain."

World War II and 9/11 couldn’t halt comic book production; COVID did. In 2020, as the world flipped on its head, even comics couldn’t evade a concentrated economy’s bursting fault lines. Diamond Comic Distributors—the industry titan that distributed Marvel and DC Comics for a quarter-century—shut down operations in April 2020 for nearly two months.

While distribution eventually restarted, the industry has continued to suffer lags. Entering the third year of the pandemic, frustrations run deep among comic book enthusiasts. Paloma Deerfield has worked for more than five years at Vault of Midnight, a comic book shop in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Her favorites include X-Men, Saga, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and the indie comic publisher Boom! Studios. It’s disappointing, says Deerfield, “not being able to stock the shelves the way we want to.”

Buyers and sellers alike are feeling the impact not only from comic book distribution delays, but also from a shortage of bags and boards—the materials used to preserve collections in mint condition.

At BCW Supplies, an Indiana-based company that provides over 900 hobby accessories for collectors and retailers, backing boards are processed in their Indiana facility, while plastic bags are produced in their China factories, according to marketing manager Ted Litvan.

The paper industry’s significant price increases, explained Litvan, are due to higher demand outside of the collectibles industry. In early 2021, Amazon and other e-commerce giants snatched up the majority of the world’s cardboard supply. The cost of producing corrugated cardboard tripled last year too. For imported goods, meanwhile, “the ports are a mess,” and BCW can no longer predict when a shipment will be available for final delivery.

The supply chain is worsened by every aspect of shipping being more expensive. When cargo arrives at ports, BCW must transload their goods from cargo containers to separate intermediary locations, and then long-haul-truck the products to their Indiana facility. The transloading model is more expensive and differs from the intermodal model, which keeps products in the same container from start to finish.

As the proliferation of e-commerce stripped sentimentality out of virtually every shopping experience, comic book stores managed to remain exemplars of nostalgia and wonder. But for retailers, the inability to keep comic books and hobby accessories in stock makes it hard to keep the momentum going. “You wanna get [comics] in people’s hands, but you can’t,” said Deerfield. “People have holes in their collections. It’s a bummer.”