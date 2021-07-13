Wage Suppression as the Prime Driver of Deepening Inequality

No, the culprit isn’t automation or skills or technology. The wage gap reflects a widening power gap. EPI’s latest report explains how it works.

by

For more than three decades, our friends at the Economic Policy Institute have been waging a lonely struggle against the conventional wisdom about the causes of widening inequality. They did not have powerful allies on their side. All they had was reality.

Now, EPI’s research has been vindicated, and is increasingly accepted by mainstream economists. Wage inequality is the result of deliberate suppression of wages, which in turn is the result of a deepening power inequality.

Even better than having reality on their side, EPI economists now have a Democratic administration on their side. Several senior Biden people, including Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey on the Council of Economic Advisers, are former EPI staffers, and EPI’s insights are at last influencing national policy.

EPI pulled together all of this research in a document called “Unequal Power.”

I recently did a Zoom conversation with EPI’s leader of this research project, former EPI president Larry Mishel, and two of his colleagues to discuss the findings. You can watch the interview below:

Fortify your mind! Join the Prospect today

Support The American Prospect's independent, nonprofit journalism by becoming a member today. You will stay engaged with the best and brightest political and public policy reporting and analyses, and help keep this website free from paywalls and open for all to read. Our membership levels offer a range of perks including an opt-in to receive the print magazine by mail.