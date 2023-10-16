Prospect LIVE in Brooklyn

Meet and Greet with David Dayen and Sam Seder

to

Register NOW for Prospect LIVE

The Armory in Brooklyn 149 4th Avenue, New York 11217

J﻿oin us for a special meet and greet in New York with David Dayen and Majority Report host Sam Seder!

We’ll have appetizers, a cash bar, and copies of our latest print issue available for sale.

The event is free with RSVP! Suggested donation of $20, and a portion of drink sales will benefit the Prospect.

RSVP Right NOW for Prospect LIVE!   

>>> This event is FREE! But please support TAP’s work.  

American Prospect, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit incorporated in the District of Columbia. EIN 52-1617061. Your donations are 100% tax deductible. Thank you!

Info

The Armory in Brooklyn 149 4th Avenue, New York 11217
Register NOW for Prospect LIVE
to
Google Calendar - Prospect LIVE in Brooklyn - 2023-10-16 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Prospect LIVE in Brooklyn - 2023-10-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Prospect LIVE in Brooklyn - 2023-10-16 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Prospect LIVE in Brooklyn - 2023-10-16 19:00:00 ical