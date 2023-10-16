Prospect LIVE in Brooklyn

J﻿oin us for a special meet and greet in New York with David Dayen and Majority Report host Sam Seder!

We’ll have appetizers, a cash bar, and copies of our latest print issue available for sale.

The event is free with RSVP! Suggested donation of $20, and a portion of drink sales will benefit the Prospect.

>>> This event is FREE! But please support TAP’s work.

