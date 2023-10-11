Prospect LIVE in Palm Springs

Join us in Palm Springs for an evening of politics and comedy! On October 11 at 7 pm Pacific, Prospect LIVE will be on stage at the Palm Springs Cultural Center for a lively discussion on the state of America as we head into the 2024 presidential election. The exciting lineup features...

Prospect Executive Editor David Dayen

Prospect co-founder and éminence grise of the American progressive movement Robert Kuttner

Prospect Editor at Large Harold Meyerson

T﻿he Bitchuation Room podcast star and Prospect contributor Francesca Fiorentini

Left Anchor podcast star and Prospect Managing Editor Ryan Cooper

W﻿arehouse Workers Resource Center Executive Director Sheheryar Kaoosji

Plus other special guests!

>>> Doors open at 6 pm — Enjoy the cash bar! Show starts at 7 pm.

>>> This event is FREE! But please support TAP’s work. Suggested donation is $20.

American Prospect, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit incorporated in the District of Columbia. EIN 52-1617061. Your donations are 100% tax deductible. Thank you!