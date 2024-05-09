Timeline of Solitary Studies

There have been many studies of solitary confinement in the Bureau of Prisons over the past decade:

May 2013

Improvements Needed in Bureau of Prisons’ Monitoring and Evaluation of Impact of Segregated Housing

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) releases a report, revealing that the BOP does not know whether its use of “segregated housing” has any impact on prison safety, how it affects the people who endure it, or how much it costs.

December 2014

Federal Bureau of Prisons: Special Housing Unit Review and Assessment

The National Institute of Corrections, an agency of the Department of Justice (DOJ), commissions CNA, a defense contractor, to audit its use of “special housing.” It reports a decrease in SHU populations, based on a self-reported estimate of 2011 levels.

January 2016

U.S. Department of Justice Report and Recommendations Concerning the Use of Restrictive Housing

President Obama directs the DOJ to study its use of solitary confinement after denouncing the practice in a Washington Post op-ed . The resulting report, from January 2016, audits the BOP’s use of solitary and provides suggestions to limit its use.

November 2016

Restrictive Housing in the U.S.: Issues, Challenges, and Future Directions

The DOJ’s National Institute of Justice (NIJ) publishes an audit of restrictive housing in the BOP and state prison systems, as well as reviews of the literature showing that solitary confinement is damaging.

July 2017

Review of the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ Use of Restrictive Housing for Inmates with Mental Illness

The DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) reveals the extent to which people with mental illness are placed in federal solitary confinement. It finds that “Although BOP states that it does not practice solitary confinement, or even recognize the term, we found inmates, including those with mental illness, who were housed in single-cell confinement for long periods of time, isolated from other inmates and with limited human contact.”

November 2022

Mentioned in 2024 GAO report

Little is known about this ongoing study. A February 2024 GAO report reveals that “In November 2022, BOP convened an Executive Working Group” of BOP directors and higher-ups, tasked with “conducting an assessment and providing recommendations related to overhauling its restrictive housing practices.” The GAO reports: “As of September 2023, officials told us the group had submitted what they called a decision paper to BOP’s Executive Staff for consideration. However, officials also told us they had not implemented any specific actions and did not provide a timeline for when they expect Executive Staff to complete their review.”

February 2023

Department of Justice Efforts to Ensure that Restrictive Housing in Federal Detention Facilities is Used Rarely, Applied Fairly, and Subject to Reasonable Constraints, and to Implement Other Legal Requirements and Policy Recommendations

In a May 2022 executive order, President Biden instructs the DOJ to report on the steps it has taken to ensure restrictive housing “is used rarely, applied fairly, and subject to reasonable constraints,” as well as its steps to fully implement the recommendations from its own 2016 assessment. The resulting report, published by the DOJ in February 2023, asserts that the BOP “has long had policies and procedures that require restrictive housing in Federal detention facilities be used only as necessary and appropriate.”

September 2023

Press release: NIJ, FBOP Partner on Research to Reduce Restrictive Housing in Federal Prisons

The BOP awards a $7.8 million contract to RTI International to “examine the reasons, duration and outcomes of restrictive housing placements,” as well as “the extent to which FBOP policies and practices align with evidence-based standards and best practices for reducing the use of … solitary confinement.” “You cannot change what you do not measure,” Director Colette Peters writes in an op-ed in The Hill announcing the study and acknowledging the harms of solitary confinement. “It is paramount that we understand why and for how long people are placed in restrictive housing.”

February 2024

Bureau of Prisons: Additional Actions Needed to Improve Restrictive Housing Practices