Ernst Bloch’s Audacity of Hope

×

This time the hosts interview Jonathan Greenaway about his new book A Primer on Utopian Philosophy: An Introduction to the Work of Ernst Bloch. They discuss where Bloch came from, the uses of utopian thinking in politics, and more.

Left Anchor is co-hosted by Ryan Cooper, the Prospect’s managing editor, and Alexi the Greek. You can subscribe to, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, and receive bonus content by supporting the podcast on Patreon, or by joining the Prospect as a Power level member.