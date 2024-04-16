Ernst Bloch’s Audacity of Hope

×

This time the hosts interview returning guest Astra Taylor with her co-author Leah Hunt-Hendrix about their book Solidarity: The Past, Present, and Future of a World-Changing Idea. Subscribe now to hear the full episode!

