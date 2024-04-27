The Fascist Attack on Gaza Protests

×

This time the hosts contrast the brutal punishment meted out to college students and professors protesting Israel's actions in Gaza with the kid glove treatment handed out to Donald Trump by New York courts and the Supreme Court.

Left Anchor is co-hosted by Ryan Cooper, the Prospect’s managing editor, and Alexi the Greek. You can subscribe to, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, and receive bonus content by supporting the podcast on Patreon, or by joining the Prospect as a Power level member.