Putin’s War on Ukraine

In this episode of Left Anchor (#225), Prospect managing editor Ryan Cooper and Alexi the Greek discuss the context of the invasion with writer David Klion.

by

We’ve got journalist David Klion, who speaks Russian and has spent time there and in Ukraine, with an episode to talk about Putin’s war of aggression. It was recorded before the invasion started so the discussion of current events is out of date, but mainly we cover the broader context: the Russian-backed separatist movements in eastern Ukraine, diplomatic bungling from NATO, the longer history of the Russian Empire, and why the left needs to have a realistic view of what is going on.

Check out Jack Crosbie’s reporting on the ground here, Putin’s speech here, and Branko Milanovic’s analysis of said speech here. Subscribe now to hear the whole thing, and get a free digital membership to the Prospect at the $10 tier!

Fortify your mind! Join the Prospect today

Support The American Prospect's independent, nonprofit journalism by becoming a member today. You will stay engaged with the best and brightest political and public policy reporting and analyses, and help keep this website free from paywalls and open for all to read. Our membership levels offer a range of perks including an opt-in to receive the print magazine by mail.