Putin’s War on Ukraine

We’ve got journalist David Klion, who speaks Russian and has spent time there and in Ukraine, with an episode to talk about Putin’s war of aggression. It was recorded before the invasion started so the discussion of current events is out of date, but mainly we cover the broader context: the Russian-backed separatist movements in eastern Ukraine, diplomatic bungling from NATO, the longer history of the Russian Empire, and why the left needs to have a realistic view of what is going on.

Check out Jack Crosbie’s reporting on the ground here, Putin’s speech here, and Branko Milanovic’s analysis of said speech here. Subscribe now to hear the whole thing, and get a free digital membership to the Prospect at the $10 tier!