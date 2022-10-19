×

In this episode the hosts interview Professor Harvey Kaye about a new edition of his book The British Marxist Historians, which tells the story of Maurice Dobb, Rodney Hilton, Christopher Hill, E.P. Thompson, and Eric Hobsbawm. They discuss how these figures used Marxism in their work, what light it sheds on politics today, why they still matter, and more.

