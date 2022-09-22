The State of the War in Ukraine

×

In this episode, the hosts interview Volodymyr Artiukh, a postdoc at the University of Oxford and native of Ukraine, about what’s going on in his country. They discuss the balance of forces on the ground, why the war happened, why the left has struggled to analyze the situation, what effect Western support has had on the conflict, and what Ukraine needs in the future.

