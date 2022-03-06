Why Giorgio Agamben Turned Antivax

×

Today we pose the question: how the heck did famed Italian philosopher Giorgio Agamben turn into an anti-vaccine conspiracy hound? We’ve got Adam Kotsko, a leading Agamben scholar and translator of many of his works, on to discuss to what extent his goofball pandemic views emerge from his actual serious work. Enjoy!

Check out Adam’s Slate article on the topic here, as well as his books Neoliberalism’s Demons and Agamben’s Philosophical Trajectory.

