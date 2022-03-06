Why Giorgio Agamben Turned Antivax

In this episode of Left Anchor (#226), Prospect managing editor Ryan Cooper and Alexi the Greek discuss Giorgio Agamben’s paranoid turn during the pandemic.

by

Today we pose the question: how the heck did famed Italian philosopher Giorgio Agamben turn into an anti-vaccine conspiracy hound? We’ve got Adam Kotsko, a leading Agamben scholar and translator of many of his works, on to discuss to what extent his goofball pandemic views emerge from his actual serious work. Enjoy!

Check out Adam’s Slate article on the topic here, as well as his books Neoliberalisms Demons and Agambens Philosophical Trajectory.

Left Anchor is co-hosted by Ryan Cooper, the Prospect’s managing editor, and Alexi the Greek. You can subscribe to, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, and receive bonus content by supporting the podcast on Patreon, or by joining the Prospect as a Power level member.

Fortify your mind! Join the Prospect today

Support The American Prospect's independent, nonprofit journalism by becoming a member today. You will stay engaged with the best and brightest political and public policy reporting and analyses, and help keep this website free from paywalls and open for all to read. Our membership levels offer a range of perks including an opt-in to receive the print magazine by mail.