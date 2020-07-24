Keynes and Corporate Power: Watch Live

Over the last 100 years, one man’s intellectual output—John Maynard Keynes—has dominated our economic responses to wars and catastrophes. But over the last forty years, an opposing economic tradition has caused our lives to become governed by a handful of very large and very powerful corporations.

Join us for a Prospect virtual event and hear from the authors who documented both these trends this summer, as they interview one another about their new books.

Zach Carter, senior reporter at HuffPost, and David Dayen, executive editor at the Prospect, will discuss The Price of Peace, Carter’s New York Times bestseller about the life of Keynes, and Monopolized, Dayen’s just-released book about life in the age of corporate power.