The Prospect Weekly Roundup: Chinese Tariffs and CFPB Success

On today’s episode, David is joined by Prospect co-founder and co-editor Bob Kuttner. First up, they talk about President Biden’s tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles: Will they work to uplift U.S. vehicle makers to transition away from gas-powered cars?

Next, they look at the latest inflation numbers, and how nearly all of the prices that are rising the fastest have nothing to do with the macroeconomy and everything to do with structural factors. In fact, there are multiple cases where the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes may be making the inflation problem worse.

Finally, Kuttner and Dayen celebrate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who was at the center of several wins this week, from the Supreme Court ruling that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is constitutional, to the insertion of a statutory rule providing automatic refunds for canceled flights, to helping FDIC chair Martin Gruenberg navigate the agency’s sexual harassment scandal.

