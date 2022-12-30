Eric Alterman’s List of the Best Stuff of 2022

For most of the week, we have shown you our writers’ favorite stories of the year. But when we asked contributor Eric Alterman for his list, he wanted to highlight the work of others in 2022. So here are his nominations, and a couple of others, for the best of the year.

× Expand Best of 2022 banner

TV shows

Reboot

My Brilliant Friend, Season 3

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem, Season 2

Conversations With Friends

The Last Movie Stars

The Offer

Bad Sisters

Life & Beth

Slow Horses

The White Lotus, Season 2

Avenue 5

Specials

The Jon Stewart Mark Twain Prize/Kennedy Center Special

Movies

Lost Illusions

One Fine Morning

Decision to Leave

Anaïs in Love

Tár

White Noise

Stars at Noon

The Menu

The Outfit

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Books

New Nonfiction

ERIC ALTERMAN, WE ARE NOT ONE: A HISTORY OF AMERICA’S FIGHT OVER ISRAEL

No, really …

Jonathan Freedland, The Escape Artist

Louis Menand, The Free World

Michael Kazin, What It Took to Win

Bob Dylan, The Philosophy of Modern Song

Jerry Z. Muller, Professor of Apocalypse: The Many Lives of Jacob Taubes

China Miéville, A Spectre, Haunting: On the Communist Manifesto

Frank Costigliola, Kennan: A Life Between Worlds (January 2023)

New Fiction

Jean Hanff Korelitz, The Latecomer

Julia May Jonas, Vladimir

Elizabeth Strout, Lucy by the Sea

The new translation of Manzoni’s The Betrothed

Monica Ali, Love Marriage

Classics I “read” for the second time because they were free on Audible and you should “read” them too

Sense and Sensibility; Pride and Prejudice

The Red and the Black

Anna Karenina

The Idiot

Non-classics I “read” also on Audible

At least half a dozen Ross MacDonald/Lew Archer novels from the ’50s and ’60s

One great book I read free on Kindle

Jennifer Egan, Look at Me

Podcasts worth your time

Cocaine & Rhinestones, Season 2, on Apple Podcasts

The Big Lie on Audible

The Miranda Obsession on Audible

Heads Will Roll on Audible

Music

Albums, new

Bruce Springsteen, Only the Strong Survive

Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver

That’s all. This is not really a good category for me, but my friend David Rudd is much better at it than I am, and he suggests:

Also, David’s Christmas CDs were legendary for those of us lucky enough to be on his list. He has now, as a favor to humanity, compiled them on a Spotify playlist. This link takes you to one playlist and he advises: “On the left-hand side of the screen, you will see multiple playlists. Scroll down until you see Chr 2018, Chr 2017, etc.”

New releases of old shows

The Rolling Stones, El Mocambo, 1977

The Jimi Hendrix Experience, L.A. Forum, April 26, 1969

Charles Mingus, The Lost Album From Ronnie Scott’s (1972)

Art Blakey, First Flight To Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings

Kris Kristofferson, Live at Gilley’s (1981)

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts (OK, it was last year, but still …)

Expanded albums from the past

The Band, Cahoots

Elton John, Madman Across the Water

Miles Davis, That’s What Happened, 1982-1985

Previously unreleased old albums sitting in the can

Neil Young, Toast

Big (Expensive) Box Sets

The Beatles, Revolver

David Bowie, Divine Symmetry

Blondie, Against the Odds

Eric Clapton, Nothing but the Blues

Art Exhibitions You Can Still See

New York: 1962-1964 at the Jewish Museum

Edward Hopper’s New York at the Whitney

Vermeer’s Secrets at the National Gallery of Art

So, Laura Hercher and I sort of live together. She is really smart and also funny—just ask her—though she knows virtually nothing about music or movies. Anyway, these are her nominations:

Political performances

John Fetterman’s Twitter feed

“That woman from Michigan” (she means Mallory McMorrow)

Volodymyr Zelensky: “I don’t need a lift”

Liz Cheney’s first January 6th speech

Brian Sicknick’s brother on why he wouldn’t shake hands with Mitch McConnell

The abortion doctor from Indiana who helped the child who was raped

Anything Jamie Raskin ever says

Obama’s speeches down the stretch

Books

(besides WE ARE NOT ONE: A HISTORY OF AMERICA’S FIGHT OVER ISRAEL)

Kathryn Schulz, Lost and Found

Ed Yong, An Immense World

TV shows

January 6th Committee hearings

Baseball