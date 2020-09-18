United Colors of the Apocalypse

× 1 of 12 Expand David Bieloh × 2 of 12 Expand David Bieloh × 3 of 12 Expand David Bieloh × 4 of 12 Expand David Bieloh × 5 of 12 Expand David Bieloh × 6 of 12 Expand David Bieloh × 7 of 12 Expand David Bieloh × 8 of 12 Expand × 9 of 12 Expand × 10 of 12 Expand × 11 of 12 Expand × 12 of 12 Expand Prev Next

Originally inspired by the Pantone Color of the Year series, this collection is a statement about climate change, and the threat it poses to all of us. As polarized as the nation is, we all share this common concern. This series is a collaboration of images that have come to me from friends and colleagues and even strangers from all across America—all of whom have been suffering from the effects of the smoke from wildfires. Bringing people together through this collaborative effort, and finding beauty and humor in the chaos, has been unifying for us all.

The complete series can be seen on Instagram.