David Dayen Shares How Biden Could Fix Health Care on Rising Up with Sonali

Watch Prospect executive editor David Dayen speak with Sonali Kolhatkar about the Day One Agenda, specifically, how Joe Biden could fix health care all on his own.

by

This story is part of the Prospect’s series on how the next president can make progress without new legislation. Read all of our Day One Agenda articles here.

Prospect executive editor David Dayen appeared on Rising Up with Sonali to elaborate on his Day One Agenda piece  “How Biden Could Give Everyone Medicare on His Own.” Essentially, Section 1881A of the Social Security Act can give all Americans who have tested positive for coronavirus the option of free Medicare coverage immediately.

Watch below to find out more. 

The American Prospect depends on reader support

If you are scraping by right now, please don’t give us anything. But if you have the ability to support independent, non-profit journalism, we are so grateful. Your voluntary contribution helps keep this website paywall-free. You can sign up as a subscriber with a range of benefits, including an opt-in to receive the print magazine by mail.

Click to View Subscriber Levels: IDEAS, POLITICS & POWER