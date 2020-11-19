David Dayen Shares How Biden Could Fix Health Care on Rising Up with Sonali

This story is part of the Prospect’s series on how the next president can make progress without new legislation. Read all of our Day One Agenda articles here.

Prospect executive editor David Dayen appeared on Rising Up with Sonali to elaborate on his Day One Agenda piece “How Biden Could Give Everyone Medicare on His Own.” Essentially, Section 1881A of the Social Security Act can give all Americans who have tested positive for coronavirus the option of free Medicare coverage immediately.

Watch below to find out more.