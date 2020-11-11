David Dayen Discusses the Day One Agenda on The Majority Report

Prospect executive editor David Dayen appeared on The Majority Report With Sam Seder to discuss the Day One Agenda and what a Biden administration can do to make progress on a number of key fronts without having to pass new legislation, including on health care, higher education, and corporate power.
The video is below, with David’s segment starting at 22:55.
Check out the whole Day One Agenda series here.
What Biden Can Do From Day One of His Presidency with David Dayen
