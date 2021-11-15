Global Warning: A Virtual Panel Event

× Expand Global Warning Event Asset v1

To cap off our Global Warning newsletter series at the close of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Executive Editor David Dayen, Writing Fellow Lee Harris, and Senior Editor Gabrielle Gurley speak with subjects from their pieces in the series to dive deeper into the most pressing global climate issues.

Monday, November 15, 2021, 5-6:05p.m. E.T.

Register HERE for the event.

PROGRAM:

I. Introduction by Executive Editor David Dayen (3 min)

II. Senior Editor Gabrielle Gurley interviews subject (30 min)

III. Writing Fellow Lee Harris interviews subject (30 min)

IV. Event close (3 min)

We'll be streaming this live from our YouTube channel HERE.