Caregiving in Crisis, and How to Fix It

Last week, the Prospect released a special issue on family care: early-childhood care and education, paid family and medical leave, and long-term care.

The series, available at prospect.org/familycare, looked at the current inadequate state of our family care system in the U.S., and examined a big solution: a universal social-insurance system that would cover all these care needs for families.

In conjunction with the special issue, the Prospect held an event last Thursday with writers, activists, and caregivers. In the first half of the video, Prospect executive editor David Dayen was joined by Ai-jen Poo, a leader in the care movement and co-director of Caring Across Generations, and Lynnea Redmon-Williams, who works full-time while caring for both her children and her mother.

In the second half, Dayen talks with three of the writers on the project: Tasmiha Khan, a writer who looked at caregiving during the pandemic; Rhacel Salazar Parreñas, who teaches sociology at the University of Southern California and detailed the challenges faced by elder domestic workers caring for other elders; and Brittany Gibson, Prospect writing fellow who reports on models for caregiving from around the world.

The video, also available at the Prospect YouTube channel, is below.