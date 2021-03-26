Expanding on her article “Public Transportation in Crisis,” deputy editor Gabrielle Gurley hosted a multipart panel event diving deep into the issues facing public transportation in the midst of the COVID pandemic across the U.S., with an opening keynote address by Congressman Jesús García, representing Illinois’s Fourth District, and co-founder of the Future of Transportation caucus.
Other featured panelists included transportation representatives and experts from key cities who defined and outlined the crisis, and elaborated on their visions for the future.
Watch the event below:
Public Transportation in Crisis: A Live Panel Event
Featured panelists and guests:
- Congressman Jesús García, representing Illinois’s Fourth District, and Co-Founder of the Future of Transportation caucus
- India Birdsong, General Manager and CEO for the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority
- Barb Cline, Executive Director, Prairie Hills Transit, Spearfish, South Dakota
- Julie Kirschbaum, Director of Transit, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency
- Dr. Beverly Scott, Consultant/CEO, Beverly Scott Associates; Founder, Introducing Youth to American Infrastructure, Inc.; Former General Manager, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority; CEO, Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority
- John Costa, International President, Amalgamated Transit Union
- Peter Rogoff, CEO of Sound Transit Seattle, former U.S. Department of Transportation Undersecretary of Transportation for Policy, 2014–2015; Federal Transit Administrator, 2009–2014
- Jarred Johnson, Executive Director, TransitMatters (Boston)