Expanding on her article “Public Transportation in Crisis,” deputy editor Gabrielle Gurley hosted a multipart panel event diving deep into the issues facing public transportation in the midst of the COVID pandemic across the U.S., with an opening keynote address by Congressman Jesús García, representing Illinois’s Fourth District, and co-founder of the Future of Transportation caucus.

Other featured panelists included transportation representatives and experts from key cities who defined and outlined the crisis, and elaborated on their visions for the future.

Watch the event below:

× Public Transportation in Crisis: A Live Panel Event

Featured panelists and guests: