Last week, writing fellow Marcia Brown traveled to Matamoros, Mexico, to explore the stories on and after the last day of the Matamoros asylum camp, in our miniseries Dispatches From the Border.

Watch the videos below for an inside and on-the-ground look at more behind these stories:

× Dispatches from the Border: The Final Day of the Matamoros Asylum Camp

Read the full related article here.

× Dispatches From the Border: An Asylum Seeker's Art

Read the full related article here.