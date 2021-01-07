Several U.S. Attorneys Vow to Prosecute Seditionists

× Expand Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo Just outside the Senate chamber yesterday

CLEVELAND – At least a dozen United States attorneys across the country have said that they plan to bring charges against the Trump supporters who invaded the United States Capitol yesterday. However, U.S. attorneys in jurisdictions where perpetrators are known to reside were more noncommittal on specific cases.

Last night, lead prosecutors for the Northern and Southern Districts of Ohio announced their intent. “If these people, or anyone else who committed federal crimes at the Capitol today, are from Northern Ohio, you are going to be held accountable before I leave office,” tweeted U.S. Attorney Herdman. They were joined by U.S. attorneys in Connecticut, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and South Carolina. Ryan Patrick, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Texas, was unequivocal. “Arrest them, charge them, and incarcerate them,” he tweeted, adding that his office plans to pursue charges.

“The attack on our Nation’s Capitol strikes at the heart of our democracy. If anyone from Northern Alabama traveled to D.C. to commit these criminal acts then they’ll be prosecuted ... to the fullest extent of the law,” said Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona.

The U.S. attorney’s office for Minnesota tweeted, “The storming of our Nation’s Capital [sic] building is not protest—it’s despicable, disrespectful and a violation of federal law. If we can prove you travelled from MN to DC to commit violent criminal acts, then you will be prosecuted by @DMNnews to the fullest extent of the law.”

All of these U.S. attorneys were appointed by President Trump.

Hundreds of those who were part of the mob yesterday have not yet been identified and most were allowed to walk home—DC Police initially announced just 13 arrests. This morning that number reached 68, with four people dead and at least 56 DC police officers injured. The department also said that six firearms have been found and two pipe bombs discovered.

Already, social media has helped identify several people who were part of yesterday’s attempted coup.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the DC Metropolitan police have since released statements asking for help identifying the insurrectionists. “As we’ve said consistently, we do not tolerate violent agitators and extremists who use the guise of First Amendment-protected activity to incite violence and wreak havoc,” said FBI Director Chris Wray in a statement. “ Make no mistake: With our partners, we will hold accountable those who participated in yesterday’s siege of the Capitol.”

In 2019, Wray told Congress, “A majority of the domestic terrorism cases that we’ve investigated are motivated by some version of what you might call white supremacy, but it includes other things as well.”

Already, social media has helped identify several people who were part of yesterday’s attempted coup, through the voluminous amount of photos and videos that captured their unmasked faces. Several even gave interviews where they identified themselves by name.

One woman, who identified herself as Elizabeth from Knoxville, Tennessee, said in a video that she had attempted to enter the Capitol to participate in a “revolution,” and was sprayed with mace. When the Prospect initially contacted the U.S. attorney for Eastern District of Tennessee, a jurisdiction that includes Knoxville, a spokesperson said “No comment.” But in a statement this afternoon, U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey said, “I am shocked and appalled by the mob violence that occurred yesterday in our nation’s Capitol.” He added that his office has a “duty to protect citizens from violence and criminal activity. Accordingly, where appropriate under the facts, our office will consider the prosecution of those whose conduct crosses the line from peaceful protest to violence and other criminal activity in violation of federal law.” There was no word as of yet of the arrest of the woman who self-identified as a Knoxville resident.

Another protester was identified as QAnon supporter Jake Angeli, an Arizonan who has joined far-right political rallies in the state and across the country, reported The Arizona Republic. When asked if the U.S. attorney for Arizona plans to prosecute any Arizonans, a spokesperson demurred. “I can’t speak to what the Ohio U.S. attorneys have done or are planning to do, but for our part, we don’t comment on the existence or non-existence of any investigation,” wrote spokesperson Esther Winne in an email to the Prospect. “If and when a prosecution becomes public, that information will be available to the media through publicly filed documents.”

Thom Mrozek, spokesperson for the U.S. attorney for the Central District of California told the Prospect, “We are standing by to work with our colleagues in the Justice Department in whatever way may be helpful to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.”

Several U.S. attorneys have also resigned in recent weeks. The U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia resigned this week, even after indicating plans not to leave until January 20. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas Cody Hiland resigned Christmas eve, and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia G. Zachary Terwillinger resigned yesterday. “Elections have consequences,” Terwilliger told the Washington Post. “I’d rather go out ... on my terms.”

Several other U.S. attorneys’ offices have not yet responded to a request for comment, including the District of Columbia, the Northern and Southern Districts of California, the Northern and Southern Districts of New York, the Western District of Arkansas, and the District of Maryland.

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin for District of Columbia has a press conference planned this afternoon “to provide updates on charges related to yesterday’s events at the Capitol.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.