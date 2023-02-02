What Is Reproductive Justice?

Felicia Kornbluh explains why reproductive rights require more than just abortion access.

by

This time the hosts interview got Felicia Kornbluh, professor of history at the University of Vermont, about her new book A Woman’s Life Is a Human Life: My Mother, Our Neighbor, and the Journey From Reproductive Rights to Reproductive Justice. They discuss the fascinating history of pre-Roe abortion rights activists, the movement against coerced sterilization, what full reproductive justice means, and more.

