The Trans Panic

This time the Left Anchor hosts interview Evan Urquahart and Michael Hobbes about the ongoing frenzy of bigotry directed at trans people, and why centrist and liberal reporters are feeding it.

Evan covers trans issues at Assigned Media, while Michael is a journalist currently working on the Maintenance Phase and If Books Could Kill podcasts.

Also check out Evan’s coverage of detransitioners, Tom Scocca's critique of New York Times coverage, and this open letter to Times management from many of its employees and contributors.

