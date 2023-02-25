Tales From the Black Power Movement

×

This time the hosts interview historian Dan Berger about his new book Stayed on Freedom: The Long History of Black Power through One Family’s Journey—as well as the two main characters of the book, Zoharah Simmons and Michael Simmons.

Zoharah and Michael have lived astounding lives, and they stories about working with SNCC during the fight against Jim Crow, campaigning for Julian Bond, traveling the world to join the freedom struggle in other nations, and more.

