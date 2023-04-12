What's Going on in Tennessee?

×

Today the hosts interview Nashville city council member Sean Parker about Tennessee political drama. Why does the Republican state government hate Nashville so much, how have things changed in recent years, why did Black legislators get expelled from the state House, and is there any hope for change? Listen to find out.

