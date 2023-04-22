×

This time the hosts interview Justin Joque about his book Revolutionary Mathematics: Artificial Intelligence, Statistics and the Logic of Capitalism. It’s all about Bayesian versus frequentist statistics, big data, machine learning, AI chatbots, and how they’re used in modern capitalism—highly relevant stuff these days.

