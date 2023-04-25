Farewell to a Crypto-Nazi Blowhard

×

In this excerpt of the latest Left Anchor bonus episode, the hosts discuss Tucker Carlson’s firing from Fox News—why he got canned, his extensive history of blatant white supremacy and other bigotry, and the danger of his brand of fake populism. Subscribe now to hear the rest of the episode where they discuss Supreme Court corruption and the Republican trend of bringing back child labor.

