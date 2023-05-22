×

A jury finds Trump a rap... “sexual abuser.” Sure, we'll take it I guess. Comedian Jenny Yang joins to talk about E. Jean Carroll's defamation and rape lawsuit against the former president coming to a close, and why she as a writer is on strike with the WGA. Also in the room is Rotimi Adeoye, communications director of the ACLU, to talk about Justice Clarence Thomas’s no good very bad week of bald-faced corruption scandals and how the GOP is trying to disenfranchise young voters. Because why would they want the youth to vote? Finally, there's a new King of England but in everyday life, what is real “King Shit?” Is it just being a good tipper and doing the bare minimum as a partner? We discuss.

Read Rotimi's latest piece on youth voter suppression here:

Donate to writers here: https://entertainmentcommunity.org/

