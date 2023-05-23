The Debt Ceiling Approaches

Ryan Cooper joins to talk about how Biden has boxed himself in.

by

Francesca spoke with the Prospect’s Ryan Cooper about the debt ceiling crisis that is coming our way. Republicans are trying to hold the debt hostage and Biden has a couple of good options and a couple of terrible ones. We discuss, plus Elon Musk has been Soros-pilled. Maybe he needs to watch that Jonah Hill movie too? To get access to audio and video version of the bonus bish become a patron: www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom.

The Bitchuation Room Streams LIVE every TUESDAY and FRIDAY at 1/4pmEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/franifio and Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/franifio

Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Friday *BONUS BISH*

Tip the show via Venmo: @TBR-LIVE Cash-App: @TBRLIVE

Music by Nick Stargu

Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod

Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com