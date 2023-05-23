Ukrainian Solidarity

×

Is the antiwar left missing the forest for the trees when it comes to Russia's war on Ukraine? Bill Fletcher, organizer and writer, argues that the left has a responsibility to stand with an oppressed country fighting for its sovereignty. Plus, comedian River Butcher on Ohio's attack on transgender kids in sports, George Santos is finally indicted on 13 felony counts and finally, Ron DeSantis is requiring college and university schools to only teach “the basics:” guns, manifest destiny, and missionary position. Well, we assume.

Featuring:

River Butcher, watch him live

Bill Fletcher Jr. on Twitter

Watch his panel for The Real News on Ukraine

