The Orca Oligarchy Assault

A killer whale leads attacks on yachts, while the head of Oathkeepers gets 18 years for leading an attack on the Capitol. Jack O’Brien of The Daily Zeitgeist joins Francesca to discuss Minnesota Governor Tim Walz vetoing a bill so that Uber and Lyft can keep underpaying drivers, and what's happened three years since George Floyd was murdered by police in Minneapolis. Plus, Francesca defends Shiv Roy and we imagine which animals will attack the one percent next.

