The Ron DeSantis Campaign Faceplant

The Florida governor took to Twitter to announce his campaign. It didn’t go well.

by

Matt Lieb returns to The Bitchuation Room to talk Ron DeSantis announcing his presidential bid on Twitter, Marjorie Taylor Greene pulling a full Karen on Rep. Jamaal Bowman, and the horror stories of abortion denial in states across the country. Then a “fun” segment about whether we're buying the excuses that famous folks have for hanging with Jeffrey Epstein: Bill Gates, Chomsky, and Elon Musk. It's all pretty bad but Matt helps it feel less heinous. 

The Bitchuation Room Streams LIVE every TUESDAY and FRIDAY at 1/4pmEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/franifio and Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/franifio

Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Friday *BONUS BISH*

Tip the show via Venmo: @TBR-LIVE Cash-App: @TBRLIVE

Music by Nick Stargu

Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod

Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com