The Ron DeSantis Campaign Faceplant

Matt Lieb returns to The Bitchuation Room to talk Ron DeSantis announcing his presidential bid on Twitter, Marjorie Taylor Greene pulling a full Karen on Rep. Jamaal Bowman, and the horror stories of abortion denial in states across the country. Then a “fun” segment about whether we're buying the excuses that famous folks have for hanging with Jeffrey Epstein: Bill Gates, Chomsky, and Elon Musk. It's all pretty bad but Matt helps it feel less heinous.

